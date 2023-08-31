Illinois drivers, rejoice – there is now a way to avoid long waits at the Department of Motor Vehicles!

Beginning September 1, you can “skip the line” and make an appointment ahead of time. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias says it will create a better experience at the DMV.

The Galesburg and Moline/Silvis locations are on the list of those participating. As of now, Galesburg appointments are booked for all of September, while the Moline/Silvis Illinois Secretary of State Facility still has some openings.