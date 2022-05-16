Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC has announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of Skittles® Gummies, Starburst® Gummies, and Life Savers ® Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. The company has received reports from consumers regarding the strands but is not aware of any illnesses to date.

Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The products subject to this recall in the U.S. include Skittles® Gummies, Starburst® Gummies, and Life Savers ® Gummies in share sizes, stand up pouches and peg packages.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by clicking here.

For a full list of recalled products and their item numbers, click here.