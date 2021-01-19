Sleepless night ensues for couple who found injured man in the street

A man died after being dragged by an unknown vehicle several blocks Monday night. Now the two people who found him in the street are having trouble dealing with what they saw.

Officers, fire crews and Medic EMS responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2600 block of Fillmore Lane about an unresponsive person in the street.

One couple was driving home and, once they turned onto the 2600 block of Fillmore Lane, they saw something that they couldn’t believe.

“My husband and I were returning home from a date,” said a neighbor who did not want her name used but agreed to speak with Local 4 News. “We pulled up to our driveway and through the reflection of the lights we could see there was a body laying in the street and so we went to check on the individual and we called authorities.”

The man was hit by a car at the 1900 block of Washington Street and then dragged all the way to the 2600 block of Fillmore Lane. Neighbors said once authorities arrived it was a very active scene.

“It was a little hectic. A lot of traffic and they just responded quickly and they did their job well,” said the woman who called police.

The man was taken to Genesis East where he was pronounced dead.

After seeing the man lying there, the couple had trouble sleeping.

“All I could think about was his family and somebody would be notified of their passing and I just pray for the family,” the woman said.

The vehicle fled the scene, say police, who continue to look for the driver.