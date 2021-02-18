Slick spots on the roads causing crashes, delays

Be careful if you are on the roads this morning. There are slick spots throughout the Quad Cities area after some overnight snow.

Interstate 80 has been a trouble spot, with one report saying there was “black ice from LeClaire to Walcott.”

The I-80 westbound lanes were blocked from Brady Street in Davenport to Middle Road in Bettendorf and the I-80 eastbound lanes had a shoulder blocked due to a crash from I-74 to Middle Road in Bettendorf.

Meanwhile, eastbound Interstate 280 was blocked due to a crash at Kimberly Road in Davenport and westbound Interstate 74 was slowed from 53rd Street to I-80 in Davenport.

There also was a crash on southbound U.S. 61 U.S. 30 near De Witt.

On ramp to I-80 east is also blocked off at Brady St. — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) February 18, 2021

Slippery roads causing a few accidents this morning.

Most recent is on I-80 westbound between Middle Rd. & US 67. pic.twitter.com/gwP2EP4BwS — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) February 18, 2021

Another car flipped on I-280. Traffic is backed for a while. Seems like it’s going to be a frustrating commute on most local highways this morning. pic.twitter.com/RzcHmPRGRl — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) February 18, 2021

Reminder to take it slow — and if you don’t have to travel, stay at home 🏠 https://t.co/XnDyGWD42Z — Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) February 18, 2021

Traffic at a complete standstill for miles on I-80 westbound because of a flipped semi trailer. Traffic is being diverted off the highway. pic.twitter.com/G8YSKu9u9e — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) February 18, 2021

Send us your traffic updates on Twitter using the hashtag #qctraffic and check the cameras at any time at OurQuadCities.com/qctraffic.