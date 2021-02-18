Slick spots on the roads causing crashes, delays

Be careful if you are on the roads this morning. There are slick spots throughout the Quad Cities area after some overnight snow.
Interstate 80 has been a trouble spot, with one report saying there was “black ice from LeClaire to Walcott.”
The I-80 westbound lanes were blocked from Brady Street in Davenport to Middle Road in Bettendorf and the I-80 eastbound lanes had a shoulder blocked due to a crash from I-74 to Middle Road in Bettendorf.
Meanwhile, eastbound Interstate 280 was blocked due to a crash at Kimberly Road in Davenport and westbound Interstate 74 was slowed from 53rd Street to I-80 in Davenport.
There also was a crash on southbound U.S. 61 U.S. 30 near De Witt.
