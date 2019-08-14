Sliding glass doors damaged by gunfire

Three sliding glass doors at a Davenport apartment complex were damaged by gunfire early Wednesday morning.

Davenport Police responded to a report of gunshots around 1:29 a.m. in the area of 3800 Bridge Avenue.

Officers found several cartridge cases and the damage to the sliding doors.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or

“CrimeReports by Motorola.”