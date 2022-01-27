The City of Muscatine will be facing a challenging budget year.

An announcement was made Thursday following a presentation provided by City Administrator Carol Webb and Finance Director Nancy Lueck to City Council.

The presentation provided an overview of the work that has gone behind the scenes in preparation for the budget discussions with City Council.

“One of the central budget goals was to maintain service levels and to provide departments the resources they need to continue to provide those services to our residents,” said Webb during the presentation.

Other goals through the budget preparation process were to:

Provide funding for continued capital improvements

Propose reasonable tax rates or other funding options

Balance department budget requests with funding that is available

Further the city’s strategic plan and City Council priorities

To meet these goals, City staff had several considerations to deal with, including:

The increasing cost providing current services

Valuations that were essentially flat from the previous year

The first year of the phasing out of the State backfill reimbursement

A reduction of the estimated utility franchise fee revenue

The change in the State property tax residential rollback factor (from 56.4094% to 54,1302%

“We were able to maintain current service levels with the budget that we will be presenting,” added Webb.

Staff and City Council established five strategic priorities through strategic planning and goal setting sessions in October and November last year that include:

Providing excellent customer service to residents, businesses and visitors — through effective citizen outreach and engagement, employee training and improved organizational processes.

to residents, businesses and visitors — through effective citizen outreach and engagement, employee training and improved organizational processes. Support a healthy community through the availability of quality affordable housing, outstanding recreational and cultural amenities, collaboration with community and health care partners and opportunities for lifelong learning.

through the availability of quality affordable housing, outstanding recreational and cultural amenities, collaboration with community and health care partners and opportunities for lifelong learning. Provide reliable (and safe) public infrastructure that meets the community needs by continuing to update and implement the City’s Capital Improvement Plan.

that meets the community needs by continuing to update and implement the City’s Capital Improvement Plan. Provide for a safe community that residents may live, work and play in with exceptional public safety and community services.

that residents may live, work and play in with exceptional public safety and community services. Creating a vibrant community by enhancing and improving the vitality of the community core and gateways — including the Grandview Avenue Corridor, Park Avenue Corridor, riverfront and downtown areas — to support a thriving economy, vibrant neighborhoods and a high quality of life and place.

These goals and priorities were used by City department staff as they developed their department budgets in November and December.

Webb and Lueck reviewed the preliminary budgets in December and January to form a budget proposal to be presented to City Council over the next two weeks.

“I am very proud of the hard work from staff as we worked to present a balanced budget to the City Council,” said Webb.

With property evaluations “essentially flat,” the city says they had to look for other revenue resources to meet the rising costs of providing essential services to the citizens of Muscatine.

Revenue recommendations include use of one-time funds such as the State COVID Relief Funds and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to assist in balancing both the Revised Estimate and the FY 2022/2023 budget, a news release says.

“However, the use of these funds to help balance the budget are not sustainable,” said Webb.

Other revenue recommendations in the proposed budget include spending down the Emergency Levy balance from prior years and levy the maximum Emergency Tax Levy rate.

“There are eight levies that are included in the property tax rate implemented by the City of Muscatine. The FY 2021-2022 rate of 15,67209 per $1,000 of assessed valuation has been the city property tax rate for the past 10 years. A slight increase is anticipated for FY 2022-2023 (1.90 percent) that will raise the rate to 15.97054 per $1,000 of assessed valuation,” a news release says. “However, that does not mean that the portion of a homeowner’s property tax that is paid to the city will go up. In fact, due to the rollbacks from the State, some residential property owners will be paying 2% less this year.”

Lueck clarifies what this means.

“It is a little complicated to understand, but if a residential property owner’s valuation is virtually unchanged from a year ago, the rollback will reduce their taxable valuation 4%,” said Lueck. “With the proposed 1.9% tax rate increase, the actual savings to residential homeowners will be about 2% of the amount they paid to the City a year ago.”

According to the City, while seeking out additional revenue options, staff are making several expense recommendations to the City Council, including:

Funding capital projects through Road Use Tax, Local Option Sales Tax and other outside sources as appropriate

Reviewing and reducing budget line items where possible

Funding only critical vehicle and equipment requests from various departments

Webb says there’s been a key goal throughout the budget development process.

“We do want to provide departments with the resources to maintain service levels,” said Webb. “And that has been a key goal through the development of this proposed budget.”

The City says “information presented to the City Council Thursday was a high-level preview of the proposed fiscal year 2022/2023 general fund budget,” and that “the proposed budget will be reviewed by the City Council starting Saturday, Jan. 29.”

A public hearing in March will include a presentation of the finalized version of the budget.

View City of Muscatine Budget Overview presentation here.