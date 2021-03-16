Slipknot, Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor to perform in East Moline with special guest

Corey Taylor of Stone Sour performs at the Rock On The Range Music Festival at Mapfre Stadium on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The frontman for Des Moines-based hard rock bands Slipknot and Stone Sour is performing in East Moline this summer.

Corey Taylor will headline the show with special guest and rock dance group the Cherry Bombs on Saturday, June 12, at The Rust Belt.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m.

A special presale is set to begin on Thursday, March 18, for members of Taylor’s fan club. Details will be announced on I-Rock 93.5.

Tickets go on sale to the general public here at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 19.

The show will have limited capacity so attendees can maintain social distancing.

Aside from being a GRAMMY® Award-winning and multi-platinum musician, Corey Taylor is a New York Times Best-Selling author, as well as an actor with a myriad of film and television credits. He is married to Alicia Dove, founder of the Cherry Bombs.