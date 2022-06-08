You might expect to see snakes in the woods or even at a zoo, but how about at the library??

Learn about these fascinating scaly creatures’ adaptations, diets and habitats as staff from the Nahant Marsh Education Center bring live snakes to the Davenport Public Library! This program is suitable for all ages and is Monday, June 13, 10:00 a.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport.

Weather permitting, this program will be held in the Children’s Garden. In the case of inclement weather, the event will move to the Children’s Area. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates.

