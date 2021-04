An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scott County Health Department is having a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday and there are slots available.

Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to receive the vaccine.

The vaccines will be administered at the former Sears store at NorthPark Mall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

