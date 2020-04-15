Slow down: It’s slick out there on the roads

Single file traffic on the Centennial Bridge on April 15, 2020.

Numerous reports of crashes this morning as overnight snow has turned to ice after increased travel.

The conditions have been especially bad on the bridges and highways.

Snow from this morning is causing the Centennial Bridge to ice over. The right lane from Iowa into Illinois is closed, as it's mostly ice covered. @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/aPFnpyt2xE — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) April 15, 2020

QC Metro snow totals⤵️



Moline: 2.8”

Davenport: 1.9” — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) April 15, 2020

I-80 WB at the Rock River Bridge is closed to one lane due to a multi-vehicle accident. #ILtraffic — IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) April 15, 2020

6 minutes into the day shift already 3 vehicles in the ditches. 1 semi in the median, 1 semi rolled in the ditch I80 East of West Branch. Plz slow down until the snow/ice melts off. pic.twitter.com/QFDNH4SfiI — Dan Loussaert (@IAtrooperDan) April 15, 2020

I-74 bridge snow covered this morning @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/V6XqjDloDV — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) April 15, 2020

The Centennial Bridge was just snowy a few hours ago when I drove over it. Now very icy this morning. pic.twitter.com/NKDkVGaYWm — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) April 15, 2020