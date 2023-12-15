A Quad-City furniture store is giving beds to a local organization helping people in need.

Slumberland Furniture in Davenport is donating 40 beds to Bethany for Children and Families. The beds will be used by homeless and foster families during the holidays. “Beds are one of the most requested items,” Christina McNamara, a spokesperson for Bethany for Children and Families, said. “It’s just something that a lot of people need.”

Slumberland Furniture in Davenport donated 40 beds to Bethany for Children & Families as a dedication to Quad-City families and teens getting off the streets and into stable housing. (OurQuadCities.com)

Employees stocked a pickup truck with the beds. Lee Kerr is the owner of the Slumberland location in Davenport. Kerr says he wants to help out during the holidays. “It’s something close to us,” Kerr said. “The community has always been good to us, very generous to us, and Slumberland is part of our business. We sell a lot of mattresses, and something we can help and give back and hopefully make a better community, too.”

“We have caseworkers often that fulfill many needs for their clients,” McNamara said. “It may be toiletry items, it may be food, or it may be a bed to sleep on at night. It is specifically very valuable for people to have these needs fulfilled during a time of year that brings a lot of joy to many. It’s great to provide just for their basic needs.”

Kerr sys Slumberland wants to help ensure people enjoy the holidays, even without access to basic needs. “The big thing we kind of do is try to help the kids out,” Kerr said. “So it’s mostly kind of for kids. If there’s adults that need them, too, we have some nice twin beds for the adults, too. We also got two big boxes of toys we’re donating, too, and it’s just a nice partnership. It’s something nice we can do for the community.”

A representative for Bethany’s for Children and Family’s described a family that had come in recently who were sleeping in their own car. They explained that beds donated during the holidays, will be useful to the people that need it all year round.