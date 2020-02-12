Small fire extinguished at ADM

A small fire was put out at the ADM corn processing plant in Clinton, the company announced Wednesday morning.

ADM said its employees smelled smoke near the receiving area of their corn processing plant in Clinton and called the Clinton Fire Department for assistance.

Firefighters investigated and were able to quickly contain and extinguish the small fire they found.

There were no injuries.

ADM is investigating the cause and determining the extent of the damage and said they appreciated the quick response and assistance from the Clinton Fire Department​.