Small front end loader rolls down hill, injuring one

One person was taken to the hospital after the small front end loader they were using rolled down a hill onto the 25000 block of Valley Drive in Bettendorf on Tuesday morning.
It appears the front end loader was being used to clear an elevated path when it rolled off the edge onto the road below.
Valley Drive is currently closed until the equipment can be cleared from the road.
Local 4 News was the first and only station at the scene.
