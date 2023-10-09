Who doesn’t feel better after eating a cookie?

The QC company Cookies & Dreams is taking their treats an extra step in honor of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10th, in a meaningful partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Together, they aim to raise awareness and support for mental health by unveiling a limited-edition “Hulk Smash” cookie. Mental health is an essential part of overall well-being, and World Mental Health Day provides a perfect opportunity to address this critical issue. Cookies & Dreams is proud to stand alongside NAMI in their mission to smash the stigma surrounding mental health, according to a Monday company release.

The Hulk Smash is a green velvet cookie, generously packed with white and semi-sweet chocolate chips, filled with creamy Nutella.

The “Hulk Smash” cookie is a symbol of strength and resilience. Those who navigate the challenges of mental illness exemplify extraordinary strength daily, says Cookies & Dreams. This unique creation features a green velvet cookie, generously packed with white and semi-sweet chocolate chips, filled with creamy Nutella.

The special cookie will be available in Cookies & Dreams stores (including at the TBK Sports Complex, 6920 Competition Court, Bettendorf) and online from Oct. 10th to Oct. 14th, 2023.

For every “Hulk Smash” cookie sold during this period, Cookies & Dreams will donate 20% of the proceeds to NAMI to support their critical work in advocating for individuals and families affected by mental illness.

“At Cookies & Dreams, we believe in the power of community and coming together for important causes,” company founder and co-owner Stephanie Sellers said in Monday’s release. “Mental health is a topic that deserves our attention and support. We chose the ‘Hulk Smash’ cookie because it symbolizes the incredible strength and resilience of those facing mental health challenges. We’re honored to partner with NAMI and contribute to their efforts.”

NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, working tirelessly to raise awareness, provide support, and advocate for those affected by mental illness. Their dedication aligns perfectly with Cookies & Dreams’ commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.

This partnership is a reflection of Cookies & Dreams’ dedication to both delightful creations and meaningful causes. Cookies & Dreams invites the community to join them in smashing the stigma surrounding mental health.

Cookies & Dreams’ “Harry Potter”-themed cookies.

Throughout the month of October, customers can also try three enchanting and exclusive flavors that pay tribute to the beloved “Harry Potter” series. The new collection this month features:

Butterbeer Cookie : This butterscotch cookie is generously studded with white chocolate chips. It’s topped with a luscious butterscotch frosting and adorned with crushed graham cracker crumbs.

: This butterscotch cookie is generously studded with white chocolate chips. It’s topped with a luscious butterscotch frosting and adorned with crushed graham cracker crumbs. Pumpkin Pastie Cookie : This soft sugar cookie filled with a luxurious pumpkin cream cheese filling. The pumpkin spice glaze on top adds an extra layer of warmth and sweetness, with white chocolate drizzles and crushed pie crust.

: This soft sugar cookie filled with a luxurious pumpkin cream cheese filling. The pumpkin spice glaze on top adds an extra layer of warmth and sweetness, with white chocolate drizzles and crushed pie crust. Chocolate Frog Cookie: This purple velvet cookie is generously packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips. It’s adorned with a royal purple glaze, whimsical sprinkles, and a charming chocolate-dipped gummy frog.

For more information about Cookies & Dreams, visit their website HERE.