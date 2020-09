It’s been a challenging year for many and you might be looking for a way to relieve some of your frustration.

That’s what Patty’s Pummel Palace in Moline is there for. The rage room has been open for more than two years.

It was closed during the pandemic, but since they have reopened, the owners say business has been picking back up.

Local 4’s Taylor Boser was live from there to show what items are there to be smashed.