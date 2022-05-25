A former Midwestern landmark is set for demolition.

In recent years, the building occupied by Smith Brothers General Store, 1014-1020 S. 4th St., Clinton, at the corner of South 4th Street and U.S. Highway 30, has become structurally unstable, according to the Clinton City Administrator’s Office.

In September of 2020, the brick veneer of a portion of the east façade of the building collapsed onto the sidewalk, a news release says. It was discovered that the walls of the building were leaning substantially toward the roadways to the east and south of the structure.

Accordingly, the city sought and obtained an order from the Clinton County District Court requiring the owner of the building to either repair the east and south walls, or demolish the building at the owner’s expense, in order to alleviate the safety concern, the release says.

The city has learned the owner of the building has decided to demolish the structure, rather than repair it. “City officials understand the significant loss to our community occasioned by these events, but due to the continuing public safety concern and cost-prohibitive alternative of making repairs, the owner feels demolition is necessary,” the release says.

The city offered to assist in finding suitable real estate for the relocation of Smith Brothers General Store, but the proffered properties were declined by the owner, the release says.

For more information, contact City Administrator Matt Brooke at 563-242-2144.