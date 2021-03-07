Smith Studio and Gallery hosts Geneseo High School Art Exhibition

The Smith Studio and Gallery is hosting the seventh annual Geneseo High School Art Exhibition at its downtown location on State Street in Geneseo.

This year’s show includes the work of 68 junior and senior art students from the past school year. This end-of-the-year showcase demonstrates student learning in a variety of 2-D and 3-D media, a news release says.

The gallery, which strives to bring unique art opportunities to Geneseo, recommends families with younger children stop by to see the exhibition so younger artists can see what is possible as they pursue their own artistic challenges.

Masks are required. Also, private viewings can be arranged so groups can be the only visitors in the gallery by calling 309-945-5428. The exhibition will be on view through May 10.

Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.