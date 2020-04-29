Smithfield in Monmouth to resume operations

Smithfield Foods plant in Monmouth, Illinois, will resume operations on May 2nd, the company announced in an email.

Starting Friday, May 2nd, the plant will resume operations for the ‘Kill, Shipping, Plant Service, Maintenance, and Animal Foods Departments,’ the company said in a statement. While the entire plant will be back in operations starting Monday, May 4th, for all employees and shifts.

The Monmouth plant closed on April 27th after “a small portion” of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Virginia-based meat processing company made the national headline after its plant in Sioux Falls became a hot spot for COVID-19 infections.