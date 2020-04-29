1  of  4
Breaking News
Smithfield in Monmouth to resume operations ‘We were able to flatten the curve,’ Iowa governor says as new high of 12 deaths announced Police respond to a shooting incident in Davenport Woman dies after crash into light pole, street signs and tree
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Smithfield in Monmouth to resume operations

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Smithfield Foods plant in Monmouth, Illinois, will resume operations on May 2nd, the company announced in an email.

Starting Friday, May 2nd, the plant will resume operations for the ‘Kill, Shipping, Plant Service, Maintenance, and Animal Foods Departments,’ the company said in a statement. While the entire plant will be back in operations starting Monday, May 4th, for all employees and shifts.

The Monmouth plant closed on April 27th after “a small portion” of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Virginia-based meat processing company made the national headline after its plant in Sioux Falls became a hot spot for COVID-19 infections.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss