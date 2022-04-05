A new traveling exhibit from Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service is open at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

Pollination Investigation explores the who, what, when, where, why, and how of pollination by interpreting the unique relationship between pollinators and flowers, according to a Tuesday museum release. High-interest and informational Smithsonian-provided posters, as well as specimens from the Putnam’s herbarium, are on display at the Putnam, a Smithsonian affiliate.

Part of the new exhibit at the Putnam.

Nearly 90% of flowering plants rely on approximately 200,000 species of animal pollinators for fertilization.

Pollination Investigation showcases how pollinators are vital for a strong ecosystem as most plants need their help to fertilize flowers and reproduce, the release says. The exhibition features seven “pollinator profiles” for bees, beetles, butterflies, hummingbirds, flies, moths, and wind.

Using a field-journal theme, each profile describes the pollinators’ favorite flowers based on floral characteristics — encouraging exploration into flower shape, color, scent, and more. The exhibition is bilingual (English and Spanish) and designed to educate and inspire people to explore the natural world looking at flowers and insects.

Part of the new exhibit at the Putnam.

The Putnam’s Botany Collection (or herbarium) contains close to 20,000 specimens, over half of which were collected before 1900. This exhibit is embellished with a small selection of herbarium specimens from the collection.

“We love customizing exhibits to showcase the Putnam’s glorious collection,” says Rachael Mullins, CEO and President of the Putnam. “With spring just around the corner and the Scott County Master Gardener’s Pollinators’ Palooza coming up in May, the timing of this exhibit couldn’t be better!”

Exhibit admission is included in the price of general admission—$9 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 3-18), seniors, college students and military. Through the Putnam’s Museums for All program, admission is $1 per person for households with the presentation of an EBT card. Admission is free for members.

For more information, visit https://www.putnam.org/exhibits/pollination-investigation. For groups, or to plan your visit, call 563-324-1933.

Pollination Investigation was created by Smithsonian Gardens in collaboration with the National Museum of Natural History and made available by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. It is funded in part by the Smithsonian Women’s Committee.

Since its inception in 1972, Smithsonian Gardens has extended the Smithsonian’s museum experience in a public garden setting, inspiring visitors with exceptional displays and educating them about horticulture, plants, the natural and build environments and artistic design.

Its research and educational programs promote the ongoing development of collections of living plants, garden documentation and horticultural artifacts. Smithsonian Gardens is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.