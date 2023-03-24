American Red Cross volunteers and community partners, including the Morrison Fire Department, will install free smoke alarms in Morrison on Saturday. This effort is part of the national Red Cross “Sound the Alarm” initiative, which has helped save 45 lives in the Illinois region and more than 1,500 lives across the country, according to a news release.

“Sound the Alarm” will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Morrison Fire Department, 206 W. Main St, Morrison, with remarks and volunteer training, followed by smoke alarm installations at area homes where volunteer teams will discuss home fire safety with families

Speakers will include Leslie Luther, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northwest Illinois, and Harold Cubillo, disaster program manager, of the American Red Cross of Northwest Illinois.

This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from corporate partners: Motorola Solutions Foundation, Bank of America, ComEd and Peoples Gas.