A family escaped a house fire in Rock Island Thursday afternoon thanks to their smoke detectors.

The blaze started in a home near the intersection of 14 1/2 Street and 12th Avenue. Two adults and three children were in the house when the smoke detectors went off.

Firefighters battled a blaze Thursday on the 1000 block of 14 1/2 Street, Rock Island. (photo by Bryan Bobb)

After they realized there was a fire on the second floor, the family was able to get out, and all of them are safe.

“We can’t stress that enough,” a firefighter at the scene said. “Your family’s single best defense to survive a home fire is the early notification from properly installed and functioning smoke alarms.”

The Moline Fire Department helped put out this fire. The cause still is unknown.