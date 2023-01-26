A family escaped a house fire in Rock Island Thursday afternoon thanks to their smoke detectors.
The blaze started in a home near the intersection of 14 1/2 Street and 12th Avenue. Two adults and three children were in the house when the smoke detectors went off.
After they realized there was a fire on the second floor, the family was able to get out, and all of them are safe.
“We can’t stress that enough,” a firefighter at the scene said. “Your family’s single best defense to survive a home fire is the early notification from properly installed and functioning smoke alarms.”
The Moline Fire Department helped put out this fire. The cause still is unknown.