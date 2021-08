UPDATE: A pile of cars caught on fire around 9:45. It is still burning as of 11 a.m.

EARLIER UPDATE: That smoke you’re seeing across the Quad Cities this morning is from a large fire at Midwest Recyclers on South Howell Street in Davenport.

A large fire at Midwest Recyclers on South Howell Street in Davenport is the source of the smoke seen across the QC. Still burning as of 11 a.m. A pile of cars caught on fire around 9:45. https://t.co/Aof4d2CQJ6 pic.twitter.com/RtZj3B90d8 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) August 27, 2021