Multiple fire departments responded to a fire on Wolf Road in Colona Wednesday afternoon. Thick smoke from the fire went into the nearby roadway, forcing firefighters to direct traffic.

Our crews saw smoke coming from the rubble of a collapsed building on the property.

The fire briefly reignited on a nearby tree after it had looked to be under control, but was quickly put out again. Barstow, Coal Valley and Orion fire departments were all on the scene.