OurQuadCities.com got a preview of what to expect as beautiful hot air balloons take to the skies at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival.

The festival will run August 11-12 at Rhythm City Casino Resort, located at 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Admission is free, and event organizers ask that in lieu of admission, donations be made to The QC Veterans Outreach Center or Friends Community Social Club.

For a schedule of events and more information, click here.