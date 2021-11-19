Sneak peek: 2021 Festival of Trees

The Kwik Star Festival of Trees returns this year at the Davenport RiverCenter Nov. 20-28.

The Kwik Star Festival of Trees returns to the Davenport RiverCenter this weekend in a more normal fashion after getting canceled last year due to the pandemic and going virtual.

Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray had the place to himself Thursday evening, where a variety of festive holiday décor had already been put on display in preparation for the highly anticipated event.

Andy pointed out a large tree in the lobby with hundreds of toys on it that will all be donated to Toys for Tots once the festival wraps up.

He took a tour inside the main area of the festival, where rows of themed trees were trimmed with lights and other objects — including a tree themed “Merry Fishmas” decked out with lures, fishing poles, rods, reels and bobbers.

He adds, a lot of businesses chip in and sponsor trees — including WHBF, who sponsors a tree at the festival designed by the Gonzalez family.

Movies such as “Die Hard” and “Home Alone” appear to be popular themes for this year’s trees.

Other themes spotted at the RiverCenter include “Silent Night” and “Hide and Seek.”

Festival of Trees administrator Kaleigh Trammell spoke with Andy and says she and the rest of the event’s organizers are excited to have people come back to the Festival of Trees for its 36th year, adding that this year’s theme is “Oh What Fun!”

Andy took a stroll through Gingerbread Village, where a variety of gingerbread creations were spotted: a beach scene, King Kong and the Empire State Building and even a gingerbread version of the Quad City Botanical Center — which recently kicked off its Winter Nights Winter Lights event.

Quad City Arts Executive Director and Festival of Trees elf Kevin Maynard says over 100 designs are on display at this year’s Festival of Trees.

He explains why this week-and-a-half-long event, the organization’s main fundraiser of the year, is so impactful to the community.

Aside from holiday displays, gingerbread houses, wreaths and trees, the event also features a high school art exhibit showcasing the creativity of students from over 14 schools in the region.

Festival of Trees events kick off Friday with the Festival Special Day: Silver Bell Social, a premiere party for people ages 55 and up.

On Saturday, big balloons will be floating through downtown Davenport for the Festival of Trees Holiday Parade.

According to Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray, weather conditions for this year’s parade won’t be so bad.

Andy showed a preview of some of the wreaths that can be seen at this year’s Festival of Trees event.