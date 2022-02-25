An event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic is back.

On Friday, the RV and Camping Show rolled in to the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

There may have been snow on the ground, but plenty of people in the Quad Cities were already thinking about spring by taking a look at RVs, fishing equipment and camping gear.

Prices of RVs ranged anywhere from less than $30,000 all the way up to $330,000.

Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray was at the show Friday afternoon and evening, where he gave a preview during the 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts of what people interested in attending the event can expect to see this weekend.

Brad Thompson is the president of Premier RV in Blue Grass, a brand new, 25,000 square-foot business on 10 acres of land with about 150 units.

He spoke with Andy about some of the features of his RV: multiple fireplaces, a standup shower, massage couches, TVs and more.

Thompson says there’s a combined 33 years of experience with the 25 staff involved in the show.

After a couple of months of being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson says business especially boomed.

He adds the growing popularity of road travel caused by limited options increased business by 25% in the last year.

Thompson says business in the industry continues to grow.

Andy gave a sneak peek of the inside of a Micro Minnie trailer provided by Campers Inn, Davenport.

He also took a tour inside a Winnebago, also provided by Campers Inn, which runs on diesel and has a TV on the outside to catch the big game at a campsite or tailgating area.

Can’t afford a camper, trailer or RV? There’s also the option to rent one through a vendor.

The RV and Camping Shows goes all weekend long, running 10 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $8 for adults, $1 for kids 6 to 15 years old and kids under 6 are free.

Other vendors will be on site, including bounce houses to entertain the little ones.

More information about the event, as well as how to purchase discounted tickets in advance, is here.