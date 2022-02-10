Live from QC…It’s Saturday Nite! April 2, 2022 at Rhythm City Casino and Hotel, Davenport.

Come laugh with SNL icon Tim Meadows and dance to local fan favorite, Soul Storm. Live from QC…It’s Saturday Nite is a night of celebration and support for individuals and families in our community impacted by the devastating diagnosis of cancer. During this Gilda’s Club event, they will also honor Gilda Radner (1946-1989), the first cast member hired for Saturday Night Live and whose joy of life is the foundation of the Gilda’s Club mission.

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities offers all its services for free.

There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, fund-a-need, and silent auction. The event is dressy casual attire. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Below are the ticket options for this year’s event:

Individual tickets| $75

Gala Table of 8 | $500

Tim Meadows is an American actor, comedian, and woodworker, who was one of the longest-running cast members on Saturday Night Live (1991-2000), where he appeared for 10 seasons and for which he received a 1993 nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Meadows also has been a regular cast member on TV’s “The Goldbergs” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

Soul Storm is a popular Quad Cities band.

Soul Storm is a pop, R&B, and rock Quad-City dance band that has a large, local following.

Funds raised at this event stay locally to support the free programs and services provided by Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. Programs at Gilda’s Club empower people to face their cancer diagnosis with strength and a sense of community. People can take a yoga or nutrition class, learn more about various topics that impact their cancer journey, share experiences in a weekly support group or participate in social events — all at no cost to them.

Rhythm City follows strict protocols in accordance with CDC, local Health Department, and company guidelines.

Interested in being a sponsor for this event? Please contact Michele Darland, Development Director, at michele@gildasclubqc.org or 563-326-7504 for more information.