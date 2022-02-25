Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and special guest Warren G will be in concert in the Dogg Dayz of Blaze Tour on Thursday, April 21, at The TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

Tickets range from $49 to $179, according to The TaxSlayer Center website. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4.

Box office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

On days of a ticketed event, the box office opens at 10 a.m. and closes 30 minutes after the scheduled event time.

For more information, log on to Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster Customer Service at 800-653-8000.