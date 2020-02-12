Snow and cold heading for Quad Cities

After a relatively mild and quiet Monday/Tuesday, things are about to get a lot more wintry in a hurry on Wednesday.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory South of the Quad Cities from 12 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory

Snow will be heavier South/SE of the Quad Cities on Wednesday.

In the Quad Cities we’ll see a wintry mix develop early in the afternoon. Then it quickly changes to all snow and we end up with 1-3″ by Thursday morning.

Here’s a look at some of the computer model output for snow totals in the Quad Cities:

Then the cold and wind take center stage. We’ll see falling temperatures by Thursday afternoon, and wind chills go down to about -15° by Friday morning.

Actual lows bottom out at around -2° to -9° Friday morning.

Valentine’s Day looks cold too, with Friday highs around 19°.