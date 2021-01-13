Snow and ice back in Quad Cities forecast

After some relatively quiet weather over the last week and a half, things are about to turn wintry again.

A slow moving area of low pressure will spin through the Midwest Thursday and Friday.

We’ll see a wintry mix beginning in the Quad Cities between 7 and 10 a.m. Thursday.

Then it transitions over to rain for parts of Thursday afternoon.

By Thursday night into Friday, it goes back to snow and we could see about an inch of snow by Friday afternoon when things quiet down.

Overall, this DOES NOT LOOK as bad as the 2 ice producing systems we had a couple weeks ago.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect North of the Quad Cities.

These locations will see more snow and totals could be in the 3″ range along HWY 20.