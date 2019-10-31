Snow could affect power in the Quad Cities

Local News

by: Karla Sosa

Posted: / Updated:
The Quad Cities is expected to get a few inches of snow and power could be affected.
Midamerican Energy says it has crews ready to respond to keep any outages to a minimum. They will have 24-7 coverage of first responders in the Quad Cities on a normal basis and have on-call crews as well. They said all of their crew trucks are well prepped to travel in snowy conditions.

