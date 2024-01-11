Following an issuance of a blizzard warning across the region, many towns and cities around the Quad City Area have issued snow emergencies for the safety of their residents.

Bettendorf:

To “BE in the KNOW” on what’s happening in the City of Bettendorf, click here. The Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum, and the Bettendorf Community Center will be closed Friday, Jan.12, because of the impending winter storm.

Blue Grass:

Mayor Brad Schutte has declared a winter weather emergency until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 13. According to a release, vehicles must remain off the streets once the snow emergency goes into effect and remain off the streets until the snow emergency is terminated. For more information, click here.

Clinton:

The City of Clinton has declared a snow emergency 9:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11 through 11:00 p.m. Sunday, January 14. According to a release, if vehicles have not been removed from emergency snow routes by 9:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11, the Clinton Police Department will enforce the ticket and/or towing process. For more information, click here.

Coal Valley:

The Village of Coal Valley will be under a snow emergency beginning midnight Friday, January 12 until noon Saturday, January 13. For more information, click here.

Davenport:

A snow emergency has been declared effective now through 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. The 6 p.m. start time provides residents advance opportunity to move vehicles off Posted Snow Routes before snow arrives overnight. Enforcement of the parking prohibition will begin once the snow starts to fly. Vehicles parked on Posted Snow Routes during snow emergencies are subject to ticket and tow. As an alternative to on-street parking in the Downtown, residents and visitors may park for free in any of the city’s parking ramps now through 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14.

Galesburg:

A snow emergency for the City of Galesburg will go into effect at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, January 12. According to a release, a parking prohibition will take effect on all Galesburg city streets during the snow emergency. Vehicles parked on city streets, except in the central business district, during this time will be subject to ticketing and towing. The parking prohibition will remain in effect until all streets are cleared. For more information, click here.

Geneseo:

Geneseo Mayor Sean Johnson has declared a snow emergency beginning at 5:00 a.m. Friday, January 12 through 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 13. vduring a snow emergency, it is unlawful for any person to place or permit to stand any vehicle for more than ten minutes for the loading or unloading of passengers or materials on any public street or right-of-way within the city during a snow emergency.

Moline:

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati has declared a snow emergency effective from 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 11 through 6:00 a.m. Sunday, January 14 to accommodate snow-clearing efforts. Moline residents must move parked vehicles off designated snow routes to assist in snow-removal efforts. Click here for a map of the designated snow routes.

Morrison:

The City of Morrison has declared a snow emergency effective midnight Friday, January 12 through 8:00 a.m. Sunday, January 13. According to a release, there is to be no parking on snow routes or overnight parking in the Central Business District (CBD). For more information, click here.

Muscatine:

The City of Muscatine has declared a snow emergency starting at 7:00 a.m. Friday, January 12 through 7:00 a.m. Sunday, January 14. According to a release, residents are reminded that on-street parking is not permitted during a declared snow emergency. For more information, click here.

Rock Falls:

The City of Rock Falls has issued a snow emergency effective 7:00 a.m. Friday, January 12 through 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 15. For more information, click here.

Rock Island:

The City of Rock Island has issued a snow emergency. According to a release, once snow depth has reached 2″, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously. Residents are urged not to park on residential streets until

the snow removal process is completed. For more information, click here.

Silvis:

Silvis Mayor Matt Carter has declared a snow emergency effective 5:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11 until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 13. According to a release, per city ordinance, once snow depth has reached 2″, snow routes need to be clear to allow for the removal of snow. Vehicles parked on the street can receive a fine and may be towed.

Sterling:

The City of Sterling has declared a snow emergency effective 5:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11. According to a release, all vehicles must be parked in accordance with the City of Sterling’s snow emergency parking regulations. For more information, click here.

Walnut:

The Village of Walnut has issued a snow emergency from midnight Friday, January 12 through 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 13. According to a release, all vehicles should be removed from village streets during this time. Vehicles parked on the village streets will be ticketed and towed at owners’ expense. For more information, click here.