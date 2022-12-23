A lot of people staying home and off the streets meant a quiet day for a lot of businesses in downtown Davenport.
Some stores stayed closed today and don’t plan to open their doors again until next week.
People are hunkering down at home, only going out if they have to.
Per Davenport parking policy, cars are not allowed to park on streets during a snow emergency when the blue lights are on.
Stores in downtown Davenport are experiencing slow business days, which is not common during this time of the year – especially so close to Christmas.
“So business with the blizzard is definitely a little bit slower for us than normal pre-holiday traffic,” Oh So Sweet owner Tiphanie Cannon said. “With that being said, we are open today number one to be able to catch any last-minute Christmas orders that people might want to pick up tomorrow, Friday or Saturday. And we’re open, quite honestly, because we have stuff we’ve got to do.“
When the blue lights are on, it means street parking is no longer allowed and cars can be ticketed and or towed.
“That does hamper parking availability because people don’t want to park in a parking ramp and walk up here through the snow,” Cannon said.
