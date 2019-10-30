Snow emergency declared in Davenport

The City of Davenport has declared a snow emergency due to snow accumulation expected Wednesday evening and night. The Local 4 Weather Team is forecasting a likely QC metro accumulation of 2-3 inches.

Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed. As an alternative to on-street parking downtown, the city is encouraging residents and visitors to park for free in any the Davenport parking ramps beginning at 5 p.m. today through 7 a.m. on Friday.

The snow emergency is based on predicted conditions starting at 7 p.m. tonight through 7 p.m. on Thursday.

