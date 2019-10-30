Snow emergency declared in Rock Island

The City of Rock Island shared this photo of Rock Island snow plows when announcing a snow emergency on October 30, 2019. (City of Rock Island photo)

The City of Rock Island declared a snow emergency effective at 9 p.m., today.

Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.

To facilitate snow removal the city is requesting that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.

