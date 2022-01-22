Snow emergency declared, parking regulations announced

The City of Sterling declared a snow emergency that will take effect 10 p.m. Saturday in anticipation of forecasted weather.

After that time, all vehicles must be parked in accordance with the following snow emergency parking regulations:

No parking on snow routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street.

No parking in the Central Business District and in city parking lots from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other city streets. People are asked to park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd days of the month. On even days of the month, people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6 and 8 a.m. No one will be ticketed during this timeframe. Odd and even-numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers.

“These parking restrictions will terminate block by block after the snowfall stops and when all accumulated snow has been removed from the full width of the street, or when the snow emergency is canceled by the City,” a news release says. “All other parking restrictions remain in effect. No parking will be permitted on streets where parking is restricted or prohibited.”

The City says cars parked in violation of the snow emergency parking regulations will be ticketed and may be towed at the owner’s expense.

They remind residents to be mindful once weather conditions have passed.

“Please be a good neighbor and shovel your sidewalk after the plows have completed clearing the streets,” a news release says. “It helps your neighbors, your postal carrier, the children who walk to school and it shows that you care about your community.”

For questions regarding the City of Sterling’s parking regulations, contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657.