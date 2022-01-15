Snow emergency in effect for City of Galesburg

A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Galesburg as of 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

Citizens are reminded that parking prohibition will take effect on all city streets during the emergency.

Vehicles parked on city streets, with the exception of those in the central businesses district, during this time will be subject to ticketing and towing.

The parking prohibition will remain in effect until all streets are cleared.

Additional information about the snow emergency and snow removal procedures can be found here.

Receive alerts for future snow emergencies by signing up here.