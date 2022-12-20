Now that the storm is within a couple days of the Quad Cities it’s time to put out our first snowfall forecast map.

Most of our area looks to pick up about 3 or 4 inches of snow. This will be tough to measure with winds howling at around 50 mph.

We are still looking at whiteout conditions possible Thursday through Friday. So even though these totals are not all that impressive, this storm will likely still have a significant impact in the Quad Cities. Travel will be very dangerous Thursday evening and Friday.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, it is still a Winter Storm Watch for the Quad Cities.

Once this gets upgraded to a warning or advisory, we’ll let you know right away.