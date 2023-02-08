We’ve been talking rain and sleet and snow in the Quad Cities for Thursday. That’s all still on the table.

Big news tonight – the snow is looking to be a little heavier in the Quad Cities. We could easily see 1-3″ of wet snow Thursday morning into the afternoon.

It still looks like rain Wednesday night, but the rain changes to snow Thursday morning.

This is a dynamic system and some of tonight’s computer modelling has shifted to the heaviest snow to the SE. That’s why the forecast for the Quad Cities has gone up a bit. If this shift continues, the Quad Cities could easily see a heavy, wet snow total of even higher than 3 inches. For now, we’ll lean toward the higher end of the range rather than bump the range up even more.

Here’s our updated snow map for Thursday: