Plan on some cold & blustery weather Tuesday night and Wednesday. Then it’s time to gear up for some light snow.

Light snow breaks out Thursday afternoon in the Quad Cities.

After a few hours (into Thursday evening) of light and powdery snow, we’re looking at total accumulations around 2″.

Some computer models give us less than that, while others giver us 2.5″.

We’ll put out the Quad Cities pinpoint snow forecast beginning Wednesday. For now though, it looks like we’ll get a couple inches.