Snow heading toward the Quad Cities Sunday night and Monday

We’ve been talking about an early week snow for the Quad Cities for the last several days.

And as we get into the weekend things are still on track for just that, snow early next week.

How much we get in the Quad Cities? That’s still up in the air. Some of the more reliable American computer models are giving us a healthy snow in the Quad Cities. The European model though, keeps the heavy snow South of I-80 and only gives us a glancing blow.

Model output

As of right now, I’m leaning toward the lower end and about 1-3″ in the Quad Cities with heavier totals South of I-80.

