Snow is here – now AAA tells you how to stay safe with road kit

Snow has come to the Quad Cities, and that means roads can become treacherous at times.

AAA recommends drivers put together an emergency road kit equipped for winter weather. The kit should include:

Mobile phone programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services, and car charger.

Drinking water

First-ad kit

Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Snow shovel

Blankets

Extra-warm clothing (gloves, hats and scarves)

Flashlight with extra batteries

Window washer solvent

Ice scraper with brush

Cloth or roll of paper towels

Jumper cables

Warning devices (flares or triangles)

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench.)

For more information and a complete winter-safety check list, click here.