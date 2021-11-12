Snow is here – now AAA tells you how to stay safe with road kit

Snow has come to the Quad Cities, and that means roads can become treacherous at times.
AAA recommends drivers put together an emergency road kit equipped for winter weather. The kit should include:
- Mobile phone programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services, and car charger.
- Drinking water
- First-ad kit
- Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers
- Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats
- Snow shovel
- Blankets
- Extra-warm clothing (gloves, hats and scarves)
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Window washer solvent
- Ice scraper with brush
- Cloth or roll of paper towels
- Jumper cables
- Warning devices (flares or triangles)
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench.)
For more information and a complete winter-safety check list, click here.