The snow is here and temperatures have dropped.
Get the latest forecast and weather updates in the video above and at OurQuadCities.com/weather. Check the traffic cameras, power outages and winter driving maps at any time at OurQuadCities.com/qctraffic.
8:53 a.m. radar
8:04 a.m. radar
8 a.m. temperatures
7 a.m. update
Watch Tyler Ryan’s latest forecast in the video above and anytime at OurQuadCities.com/weather.
Check the traffic cameras, power outages and winter driving maps at any time at OurQuadCities.com/qctraffic.
6 a.m. in Rock Island
EXPANDED STORM COVERAGE
Snow is just getting started
Don’t be out in the cold too long
Blizzard warning issued for north and west of QC
Cities declare snow emergencies
Blizzard warning issued for parts of the QCA
Cities declare snow emergencies
Aquí está el tiempo – en Español
Storm games canceled by storm
DANGEROUS wind chills heading right for Quad Cities
Tormenta de invierno – en Español
How much snow are we getting in the Quad Cities?
Winter storm to bring snow, dangerous cold, strong winds
Holiday travel plans impacted by winter storm
Traveling by air? Get insurance and the apps
Wind gusts could create power challenges
‘Last-minute’ shop earlier due to storm
Quad Cities Blizzard possible before Christmas
Winter Storm WATCH issued for Quad Cities
Tracking our first winter storm of the season
Get the latest forecast at OurQuadCities.com/weather and check the traffic cameras, power outages and winter driving maps at any time at OurQuadCities.com/qctraffic.