Snow piling up in downtown Rock Island, one restaurant making the most of it

Removing the snow that builds up in downtown areas is a challenge.

That’s the case in downtown Rock Island.

Unlike residential parts of town, where crews can move the snow into yards and grassy areas, there’s no where to put it there.

We spoke to the owner of Huckleberry’s restaurant in downtown Rock Island.

He’s been dealing with this issue every winter for years.

While it’s not ideal, he says, he can understand the dilemma that crews face.

Rock Island Public Works tells us, crews are working around the clock.

You can report problems on the road to your city’s website, or by phone.