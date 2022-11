We’ve had a trace of snow 3 different days in the Quad Cities so far this season.

Now, our first measurable snow of the season is about to roll in.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday for light snow. The advisory includes the entire area.

Light snow falls off and on and we pick up between 1-2″ once everything is said and done Tuesday evening.

Here’s a look at a sampling of some of our more reliable computer model projections.