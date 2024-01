Right on schedule, snow is moving into the Quad Cities. We’ll see heavy snow off and on tonight and rare thundersnow is also a possibility!

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Snow totals will be in the range of 8-11″ and a few pockets of 12 or 13″ snow totals could be found just West of the Quad Cities.

Computer models are now indicating the chance of heavy snow for most of our area.