Accumulating snow is no longer a threat for the Quad Cities this week – but the cold is here to stay for a bit.

Temperatures are cold tonight and get even colder Thursday night.

When you factor in the wind, it’ll feel like it’s below 0° for the next couple nights.

Had enough of the cold? There is a bit of a warm-up coming next week when highs surge into the lower 40s!

Average for a high temperature right now is 33°.