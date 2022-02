A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the area for Thursday into early Friday.

We are looking at light snow forming Thursday afternoon and lasting into Thursday night.

While the Thursday morning commute looks fine, the drive home for many Thursday evening will be impacted by snow covered roads.

Totals look to be light, with about 2-3″ falling for most of the area.

In the Quad Cities, here’s what some computer models are saying: