3.5″ – that’s the total for this latest round of snow in the Quad Cities!

That puts us up to 9.3″ for the season so far, and that’s the highest total on record through November 11th. This beats the old mark (through Nov. 11th) of 7.2″ in 1925.

For a little more perspective – our average total at the END OF NOVEMBER is 1.2″.

And yes, we could see more snow a little later in the week.