Winter is coming and it’s time for staff at the Rock Island Public Works Department to brush up on their driving skills in a fun way.

The 2023 Snow Road-eo is Thursday, November 9 from 9-11 a.m. at the Rock Island Public Works Municipal Services Building, 100 Sixth Avenue. The public is welcome to watch the action.

The department holds the Snow Road-eo every year to help snowplow drivers get ready to navigate city roads during bad weather. The Snow Road-eo is a day of training and fun competition among public works employees to prepare them for the winter season.

The Road-eo has three sections: a written exam, an obstacle course and a walk-around inspection of the vehicle. Drivers receive scores for each section and the person with the highest score wins.

“We take the highest scoring drivers from the first round and have them face off in a final competition for an overall winner,” said Public Works Director Michael Bartels. “Everyone wants bragging rights, so it can get pretty competitive. At the same time, it is helping with preparedness, education and safety. For some of our drivers, this is the first time they will operate a snowplow since being hired this year. This helps them be better prepared to operate the snowplow equipment.”

